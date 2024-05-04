Tribals seek transportation facility to exercise franchise in ASR district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal people of Kalyan Gummi village in Gumma Panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district find themselves at a crossroads as the general elections are just 10 days away. Amidst the fervour of political campaign and promises, the tribal community of the remote village is grappling with a pressing concern, which is the daunting task of reaching the polling booth to cast their votes.

Hindered by geographical isolation and inadequate transportation infrastructure, the tribals are voicing their demand for essential facilities to ensure their participation in the democratic process.

The village, comprising 22 families with a total of 40 eligible voters, is situated in a remote location. The primary issue stems from the lack of proper transportation infrastructure connecting Kalyan Gummi to the nearby Cherukubidda polling station, located in the same Ananthagiri mandal.

To cast their votes, the tribals are compelled to embark on an arduous journey spanning approximately 70 km, traversing through hilly terrain and across two districts. The route entails a series of challenges, beginning with a 15 km trek through the hills of Anakapalle district to reach the starting point at Maddigaruvu.

From there, the journey involves taking an auto via Kothuru and continuing through Gangapudi in Vizianagaram district before finally arriving at Cherukubidda via Srungavarapukota to cast their votes.

Faced with these obstacles, the tribals are seeking provision of transportation facility by the district authorities and the Election Commission to facilitate their participation in the electoral process.

Kondababu of Kalyan Gummi emphasised the importance of voting as a fundamental right of all citizens. “The journey to the polling station includes covering a distance of 70 km round trip, consuming nearly six hours of travel time. As casting vote is a fundamental right of all citizens, we urge the Election Commission and district authorities to provide transportation facility for us, which would alleviate the financial strain we face, given our modest financial circumstances,” he said.

He also urged the government to provide job cards and support initiatives aimed at fostering financial independence among the tribals.