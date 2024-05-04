Vijayawada’s growth is my only agenda: Nani

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that development of Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency is his only agenda, sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has said he is contesting the election on YSRC ticket to save the city and people from his brother Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), who is the TDP candidate.

Speaking to TNIE, the two-time MP said the personal and family differences between him and his brother Sivanath have been there for the past two decades. The differences suddenly took a political turn soon after he raised objections to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to hand over the party reins to Lokesh. Nani also opined that some TDP leaders were behind the political rise of his brother.

“It really surprises me the way the TDP and its supported media channels and dailies are portraying Sivanath as a man of service and integrity. While the affidavit submitted by him along with his nomination papers shows the list of his properties and debts, some dailies are portraying him as a businessman and spending crores of rupees for the development of Vijayawada,” he said.

“Sivanath is a criminal and no less than notorious Charles Sobhraj. I urge the people of Vijayawada not to vote for Sivanath. He has committed many financial irregularities, including trademark violation and forgery during the company registration and many others,” Nani alleged.

Nani further revealed that the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) had imposed fine on Kesineni Developers and Sahithi Infra for collecting money through launching offers.

Explaining the development works implemented during his tenure as an MP, Nani said he played a crucial role in the greenfield express highway project from Vijayawada to Nagpur. “With the contacts I have in the Central government, I presented the idea of a separate highway connecting Machilipatnam port and Nagpur. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was impressed with the idea of connecting the city, which is located in the middle of the country and to the port in Andhra Pradesh. The road project will be completed in two years. The project is my brainchild and it gives me a immense satisfaction,” he claimed.