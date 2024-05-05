Alleged drone incident sparks conflict between Anakapalle MP candidates

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in Taruva village of Devarapalli mandal in Anakapalle district, when supporters of YSRC Lok Sabha candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu clashed with those of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate CM Ramesh on Saturday.

The conflict arose when alleged drone operations by the latter’s supporters to hoist BJP flags triggered objections from Mutyala Naidu’s backers.

The dispute centred around allegations of unauthorised drone operations, with Mutyala Naidu claiming surveillance was aimed at him while BJP workers said their actions were part of their campaign. The situation escalated when YSRC workers reportedly smashed the drone and assaulted BJP workers.

Following the altercation, Mutyala Naidu himself reportedly got involved, purportedly assaulting his brother-in-law (first wife’s younger brother) Ch Gangadhar, a local BJP leader, who was among those operating the drone. Gangadhar and his associates lodged a complaint at the Devarapalli police station, claiming they were detained by the police without any action taken against their assailants.

CM Ramesh, on the other hand, demanded action against the attackers and staged a sit-in protest at the police station. Despite police advisories against visiting Taruva, Ramesh attempted to console Gangadhar, only to be stopped on the outskirts of the village.

According to the police, both groups were dispersed, with Ramesh being escorted back to Anakapalle town. Multiple cases have been registered in connection with the incident.