BJP trying to bounce back in Godavari districts after drubbing in 2019 polls

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The BJP is trying to bounce back after the drubbing it received in the 2019 elections in Godavari districts.

In 2014, the BJP in alliance with the TDP and support of Jana Sena, won Rajamahendravaram City and Tadepalligudem Assembly seats, besides Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat in Godavari districts.

The BJP as a partner of TDP - Jana Sena alliance is now contesting for Rajamahendravaram and Narasapuram Lok Sabha seats and Anaparthi Assembly seat in Godavari districts.

In 2014, BJP candidate Gokaraju Gangaraju won Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat, while P Manikyala Rao and Akula Satyanarayana won Tadepalligudem and Rajamahendravaram City Assembly seats.

The Kapu-heartland of Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat consisting of seven Assembly constituencies will be the testing ground for the recently forged BJP-TDP-JSP alliance in the upcoming polls.

Elaborate arrangements are being made at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on May 6. TDP supremo N Chandrababu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would share the dais with him.

TDP founder NTR’s daughter D Purandeswari is testing her luck in Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency. She is facing a tough fight from YSRC candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas and Congress nominee Gidugu Rudraraju. TDP former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy switched loyalty to the BJP and is contesting from Anaparthi Assembly seat. Purandeswari has already toured her constituency twice.