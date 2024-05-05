Campaigning picks up pace in Reddys’ stronghold

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Known for the hub of financiers and money lenders whose turnover is believed to surpass crores of rupees per month, Anaparthi Assembly constituency is a bastion of Reddy community, which dominates the political landscape of the segment, with more than 50,000.

Located between Rajamahendravaram and Samalkot, the constituency is rich in paddy cultivation and rice mills. The segment is also famous for the eye hospital established by Dr Tetali Satyanarayana Reddy, where people from across the State opt the services of the facility.

Since its inception, the segment has been one of the strongholds for TDP, which won the seat five times, followed by Congress three times, and YSRC emerged victorious one time. Remember, former MLA Nallamilli Moola Reddy won the 1983, 1985, 1994 and 1999 elections under the TDP banner. In 2014, his son and TDP leader Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy emerged victorious.

Sitting YSRC MLA Satti Suryanarayana Reddy is a strong candidate and wields a good command on the constituency. On the other hand, as part of the alliance, TDP has given the ticket to Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, who joined BJP which has no base in the constituency.