Chandrababu Naidu adopting double stance on 4% Muslim quota: CM Jagan

Jagan said he had accorded priority to minorities and that was why he had nominated Muslims for seven of the 175 Assembly seats.

Earlier, he accused the TDP of playing dirty politics on the Land Titling Act. Addressing an election rally in Hindupur, he said Naidu was spreading malicious propaganda on the Act. “They are sending IVR calls to people saying that ‘Jagan will grab all your lands’. But the truth is that we give lands to the poor, not grab them,” he asserted.

Elaborating further, he said, the Act was to provide full rights to the farmers on the land. It is a major reform and saves people from running from pillar to post to get their land details. After the completion of the current survey, there will be no dispute on these lands, he added.

“Similarly, lies are being propagated regarding registrations with fake advertisements that physical documents were not given after registration. So far nine lakh registrations were done with the help of Card 2.0 software, and the documents were also given to the owners. The process has been simplified with a default format to fill the details so mistakes can be avoided in the document,” he explained.

Stating that the war between credibility and deceit will take place in nine days, he said, “If the people vote for Jagan all the schemes will continue. If they vote for Naidu, it will be the end of the schemes.”