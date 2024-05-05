Chandrababu Naidu dangerous than Coronavirus, says Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at TDP for its vicious propaganda on Land Titling Act, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the yellow party is opposing it as they don’t want an Act to stop land grabbing. He described Naidu as more dangerous than Corona virus and cautioned people not to believe him.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Saturday, he questioned that should a person who was Chief Minister for 14 years accuse another person in the same post that he will grab lands using legislation.

“The Act is brought to stop the land grabbing. The modalities are yet to be made and even a Gazette notification was not issued. It may take some time, say two to three years,” he maintained.

Sajjala said if there is a person, who resorted to land grabbing, it is Chandrababu Naidu. “In the name of Webland, Naidu resorted to land irregularities. Changes made in webland have put several people in trouble. In the name of deemed mutation, Naidu resorted to irregularities and grabbed the land. Jagan is trying to right the wrong and protect the lands,” the YSRC leader explained.

The YSRC leader said those who are habituated to looting people’s properties for their own and those who are close to them, do not like the reforms brought in to ensure genuine landholders do not lose rights on their lands.