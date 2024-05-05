Chittoor a blend of Telugu, Tamil cultures

CHITTOOR: Bordering Tamil Nadu, Chittoor Assembly constituency is a hub for diverse cultures and traditions, shaping the lifestyles of residents, who reflect a blend of Telugu and Tamil heritages.

Apart from dairy and poultry industries, a significant portion of the population relies on mango cultivation for their livelihood.

While the ruling YSRC is trying to retain the seat for the second consecutive time, with a new contender this time, the TDP is attempting to make a comeback in the Chittoor Assembly segment.

The YSRC has fielded MC Vijayananda Reddy, the current APSRTC vice-chairman, as its candidate, while the TDP has chosen Gurajala Jagan as its candidate for this election.

Interestingly, in the past, candidates representing the DMK and AIADMK parties have contested in this constituency, highlighting its strong Tamil influence. Chittoor, the administrative centre of the district, has also been home to leaders who made significant contributions to various political parties, including the Justice Party, Swatantra Party, and Krishikar Lok Party, both before and after Independence. Among them is Madabhusi Ananthsainam Ayyangar, a prominent figure who led the freedom movement in Chittoor district, served as a Member of Parliament for Chittoor Congress, and later became the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The region has a rich history of producing numerous influential leaders who actively participated in the freedom movement and held esteemed positions such as chief ministers. The presence of Tamil film actor MG Ramachandran campaigning in Chittoor further underscores this influence. Despite being the district headquarters, Chittoor has not yet seen the appointment of a minister from this area. The political landscape of Chittoor constituency has witnessed several shifts over the years. The Congress, which held sway for nearly 25 years, ceded ground to the TDP in 1989. Notably, Chittoor Krishnaswamy Jayachandra Reddy, known as CK Babu, emerged as a formidable figure in politics. He initially won as an independent MLA in 1989, later joining the Congress and securing victory for three consecutive terms (1994, 1999, and 2009).