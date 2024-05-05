Ensure smooth conduct of polls: CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena urged the district officials to ensure the smooth conduct of elections through coordinated efforts and efficient discharge of duties.

During his visit to Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the CEO directed the officials to take strong measures to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

Meena began his one-day tour by inspecting the strong rooms and material distribution centres at Andhra University Engineering College. He closely observed the commissioning process of electronic voting machines (EVMs) along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, and ADC KS Viswanathan.

The CEO enquired about the performance of the ballot unit, control unit, and VVPAT, as well as the training provided to polling officers (POs) and assistant polling officers (APOs) on EVM usage. He scrutinised the process of uploading names and symbols, emphasising the importance of meticulous examination. He visited the Postal Ballot Facilitation Centre, where he advised the district officials to take concrete steps to enable employees to vote.