I will focus on education and health: YRSC candidate Chetti Thanuja Rani

Araku Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness a tough fight between two qualified women.

Epidemiologist Chetti Thanuja Rani of YSRC is a newcomer to electoral politics. Meanwhile, Kothapalli Geetha of BJP faces a crucial electoral battle for her political survival. With over 14.5 lakh voters spread across two districts, the Araku Lok Sabha constituency holds significant importance. In an interview with Usha Peri, Dr Chetti Thanuja Rani shares insights from her campaign and outlines her development plans if elected.

How is your campaign going?

People are expressing satisfaction over the welfare schemes introduced by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, while appreciating the volunteer system, and delivery of services at their doorstep. Many are voicing support for Jagan’s potential reelection.

What are your main focus areas if elected?

Transitioning from student life to becoming a doctor in this region, my primary focus will be on provision of better education to tribal children. I will ensure the development of schools in the Agency area and promote access to education for all children. Additionally, I will prioritise enhancing medical services for the tribal community. The construction of the new government hospital in Paderu will be completed in the near future.

As a doctor, how do you plan to address the medical access and infrastructure gaps in tribal areas, where pregnant women, the elderly, and sick individuals still rely on dolis to reach hospitals due to lack of proper road connectivity?

To bridge the medical access and infrastructure gaps in tribal areas, we will continue initiatives like the ‘birth waiting halls’ introduced by Chetti Palguna, my father-in-law and sitting Araku MLA. These halls provide accommodation, food and medical care for pregnant women until delivery, significantly improving maternal and infant health. Over 400 have benefited from this initiative. Additionally, we will work on improving road connectivity and infrastructure to ensure better access to medical facilities for all tribal community members.