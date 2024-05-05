Postal ballot voting begins in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Postal ballot voting proceeded smoothly in NTR district, with officials assigned election duties seamlessly exercising their voting rights.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao ensured that all necessary arrangements were in place for employees who applied for postal ballots through Form-12. He inspected the centralised Voter Facilitation Centre at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, issuing instructions to election officials and employees.

Over 23,000 officers and staff submitted Form-12 applications for postal ballots, catering to their voting needs during election duties in the district.

The voting process for staff assigned election duties in NTR district was scheduled for May 4, 5, and 6, from 9 am to 5 pm, at the facilitation centres of their respective constituency returning officers.

For those with voting rights in other districts, arrangements were made to collect postal ballots through the concerned district election officials, allowing them to vote at the centralised facilitation centre at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

Training programmes were conducted for presiding and assistant presiding officers on their election duties, said Collector.

OPOs and other election staff were directed to exercise their voting rights at their residential constituency’s facilitation center, bypassing the need to visit the centralised facilitation centre.

Dilli Rao also informed that an information centre was set up at the Facilitation Centre to guide employees through the postal voting process.

After verification of Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), constituency-specific ballot papers were distributed to the employees, along with instructions on using the postal ballot papers and related forms.

The Collector noted that the first day of postal ballot voting proceeded peacefully, reflecting the efficient conduct of the electoral process.