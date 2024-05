The message in other voice records, which were submitted to the ECI, read “Your land records and wealth records should be given to Jagan government, and you should only keep xerox copies, you heard it right, Jagan Land Titling Act, with this new Act your wealth will be stolen, it will be implemented in two days, dear public Beware” ...important notice, your wealth is gone, your original land records must be given to Jagan government and you can only keep xerox set, yes you heard it right, Jagan Land Titling Act, with this new named Act, your wealth is escrowed, this will be implemented in two days, dear public Beware, Save your wealth, and only option for us, that is vote for responsible Chandrababu.”

Complaining that the voice recording and IVR calls are initiated by the opposition parties, especially the TDP, with a malafide intention and naming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘land grabber’ and ‘everyone in the State would lose their own land if Jagan comes to power again’ is prima facie violation of Model Code of Conduct that is in force for the following reasons:

As per the MCC guidelines, a party should not indulge in any activity propagating false, unquantifiable, unsubstantiated, incorrect and unverified allegations. However, the voice recordings of the IVR calls are intended to create fear among the voters, and winning of YSRC is detrimental to their wealth.

As per the above-referred guideline, criticism of a political party must be confined only to “policies and programme, past record and work’’. However, in the present case, TDP resorted to abusing Jagan in the guise of incorrectly stated information on the YSRC government policies and programmes, past records and work.

The YSRC requested the ECI to take cognizance of the said IVR calls/voice recordings that are being made through different mobile numbers/telecom operators, those are being received by the voters.