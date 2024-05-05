Severe heatwave likely in 30 AP mandals on May 5

VIJAYAWADA: A severe heatwave is likely to prevail in 30 mandals, and 247 mandals are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions on Sunday.

The IMD forecasted a heatwave at isolated places across the State on Sunday and Monday. IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speeds 30-50 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State for the same period.

On Saturday, AP largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures above 400 C at most places. APSDMA, in its daily bulletin on Saturday, stated that as many as 28 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 187 mandals reported heatwave.

Darimadugui of Prakasam district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 47.50 C, followed by Kalasapadu in the YSR district at 46.40 C, Kovelakuntla of Nandyal district at 46.20 C , and Veinapi Akkamambapuram in Nellore district at 46.10 C.

Meanwhile, Vagaruru of Kurnool recorded daytime temperatures at 45.70 C, Vijayapuri South of Palnadu district at 45.40 C, Hussain Puram of Anantapur at 44.80 C.