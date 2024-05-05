TDP spent more on welfare schemes: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the charges of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that TDP didn’t provide welfare schemes to people, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan should remember that it is the TDP government which spent 19.15 per cent of budget for welfare schemes while the YSRC government spent only 15.8 per cent.

Addressing public meetings at Darsi of Prakasam district, Nuzvid of Eluru district and at a roadshow in Kakinada district on Saturday, Naidu accused Jagan of rolling out the AP Land Titling Act to grab the lands of people.

He said that though land records can be stored in the Government of India organisation like the National Information Centre, Jagan stored these records in a private California-based company named Critical River.

Cautioning the people on the threats being posed by the Land Titling Act, the TDP chief informed them of the statement made by Jagan that an American-based company called Critical River Technology is maintaining the land records of the people here. “If that company amends the records of your lands what will be the fate?” Naidu asked.

Stating that the Act came into effect on November 1, 2023, he asked the people whether they have ever seen such atrocious legislation. The Act has been brought in only with the sole aim of grabbing the lands of the people, Naidu criticised.

Asking Jagan as to why he has printed his photo on the pattadar passbooks of lands of farmers in the State, the TDP supremo informed the public that there is no security for their properties with the Land Titling Act brought in by Jagan.