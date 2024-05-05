YS Sharmila’s mirror gift to CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the charge of YSRC leaders that the Congress joined hands with the TDP, APCC president YS Sharmila expressed ‘concern’ over the mental state of her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing mediapersons during in Kadapa district on Saturday, she said for that very reason she was sending a mirror as a gift to her brother. “He should explain if he is seeing his face or that of N Chandrababu Naidu?” she said.

Furious over baseless allegations against her, Sharmila demanded to know if there was any evidence that she had joined hands with Naidu.

“Jagan is living in an illusion and his attitude makes one think that he is mentally unstable. In my life, I have met Naidu only once, that too to invite him to my son’s wedding. My father YSR too went to give a wedding invitation to Naidu and in the same spirit I visited Naidu’s house to invite him to the wedding. Had I done padayatra for 3,200 km at the behest of Naidu? They say Suneetha and Revanth Reddy listen to Naidu,” she said and added how ridiculous the remarks sound.