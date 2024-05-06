Amit Shah reading script given by Naidu: Sajjala Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting allegations levelled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Dharmavaram of Sri Satya Sai district on Sunday, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy remarked that Shah was reading the script given by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the party headquarters in Tadepalle, the YSRC leader recalled that in the run-up to the 2019 election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused Naidu of using Polavaram as an ATM. “Amit Shah is well aware of this fact. As Naidu is now an NDA partner again, he said what he said,” Sajjala explained.

Sajjala further elaborated in detail, how TDP delayed the project by agreeing to old price levels, how Naidu agreed to a special package, and the irregularities that took place in awarding contracts.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will complete the Polavaram Project, Sajjala maintained, “Through reverse tendering, we saved Rs 850 crore. Had the Centre released funds in advance, the project would have been completed long ago.”

He further blamed the Centre for delaying the project and pointed out that though there was cabinet approval, Rs 12,000 crore was not released to the State for the project. “This is one of the losses of BJP partnering with TDP,” he quipped.