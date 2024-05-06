Amit Shah trains guns on YSRC over Polavaram & English medium

DHARMAVARAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised to complete the Polavaram irrigation project within two years, once the NDA forms government in the State and at the Centre. Lashing out at the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh, Shah blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the delay in executing the irrigation project.

Addressing a public meeting at Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday, Shah alleged that the YSRC government derailed the project with rampant corruption. “The Polavaram Project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, was approved by the NDA government after the State bifurcation. One of Modi’s guarantees is to complete the Polavaram project in two years, if the BJP-led NDA is voted to power at the Centre and the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance forms government in the State,” Shah vowed.

The Union minister avoided the subject of 4% reservation for Muslims. However, hours later, while speaking during an election rally at Kagaznagar in Adilabad, Telangana, he reiterated that while religious reservations will be scrapped, the quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs will be increased. Shah said reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will not end as long as there was at least one saffron party MP in Parliament.

It may be noted that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has assured Muslims in Andhra Pradesh that 4% reservations for them will continue.