Amit Shah trains guns on YSRC over Polavaram & English medium

DHARMAVARAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised to complete the Polavaram irrigation project within two years, once the NDA forms government in the State and at the Centre. Lashing out at the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh, Shah blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the delay in executing the irrigation project.
Addressing a public meeting at Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday, Shah alleged that the YSRC government derailed the project with rampant corruption. “The Polavaram Project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, was approved by the NDA government after the State bifurcation. One of Modi’s guarantees is to complete the Polavaram project in two years, if the BJP-led NDA is voted to power at the Centre and the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance forms government in the State,” Shah vowed.
The Union minister avoided the subject of 4% reservation for Muslims. However, hours later, while speaking during an election rally at Kagaznagar in Adilabad, Telangana, he reiterated that while religious reservations will be scrapped, the quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs will be increased. Shah said reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will not end as long as there was at least one saffron party MP in Parliament.
It may be noted that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has assured Muslims in Andhra Pradesh that 4% reservations for them will continue.
The BJP strongman said, “The three parties have come together to put an end to rampant crimes and corruption in the State and to protect the sanctity of the Tirupati Balaji temple. I have come here today to offer my support to this fight.” Accusing the Jagan government of trying to replace Telugu with English in primary education, Shah asserted that the tripartite alliance will strive to protect Telugu language.
“As long as BJP is there, it will not allow Telugu language to vanish,” he asserted. Charging Jagan with neglecting the development of Rayalaseema, Shah appealed to the gathering to vote for Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi so they can complete not just Polavaram, but also Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HN SS), Veligonda and other irrigation projects.
“When Naidu was the chief minister of the undivided State, he took Andhra Pradesh to the very top. Even after the bifurcation, he started the development process of the State, but Jagan derailed all those efforts. While development and investment stand at zero, unemployment is at its peak in the State. He burdened people of the State with a debt of Rs 13.50 lakh crore. Infrastructure projects have been stalled, but the land mafia is in full swing. Jagan promised total prohibition, but started a liquor syndicate instead,” he alleged.
Saluting the land of Hindupur, the BJP leader noted, “Lepakshi is where Lord Ram met Jatayu. It also is the place where Sri Satya Sai Baba spread the message of peace and harmony worldwide.” Further, Shah found fault with Jagan for not visiting Ayodhya Ram Mandir for the Pran Pratishta ceremony, just like Rahul Gandhi, even after being invited.
Mocking the I.N.D.I.A bloc for not having a proper Prime Ministerial candidate and yet seeking public mandate to win the elections, Shah said, “In front of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I want to ask them (I.N.D.I Alliance), if, God forbid you come to power, who will be the PM? My brothers and sisters, you tell me can Sharad Pawar ever be the PM? Or can Mamata Banerjee be the PM? Or Stalin? Or Uddhav Thackeray? I will take another name, please don’t laugh, but could you imagine Rahul Gandhi being your PM ever?”
Pointing out that two phases of the Lok Sabha polls have been completed, he confidently said PM Modi is way ahead of the Opposition. In the third phase, he shall take a step further to achieve his aim of securing 400 plus seats, he said.
PM Modi public meet today
PM Modi will take part in election rallies in Andhra Pradesh on May 6 and 8. Sources said Modi will arrive in Rajahmundry on Monday & address a public meeting at Ramgiri Highway and later in Anakapalle