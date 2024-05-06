Andhra Pradesh: Another round of postal ballots for employees on poll duty on May 7, 8

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has announced that employees on election duty will have another opportunity to cast postal ballots on May 7 and 8.

During his visit to Vizianagaram district on Sunday, the CEO inspected the Postal Ballot Facilitation Centre at JNTU Gurajada University.

Explaining the objective of facilitating postal voting for all the employees on election duty, the CEO clarified that those not listed as postal voters or who have not applied for voting, can present their election duty order and identity card at the respective facilitation centre to cast their votes.

He emphasised the provision of infrastructure and assistance desks at all facilitation centres, along with comprehensive preparations Statewide for the election process, including two rounds of staff training.

He highlighted the responsiveness to complaints, with approximately 16,000 received and action taken on 99% of them, including 450 complaints handled directly by the CEO office.

“A robust surveillance system has been implemented to ensure peaceful elections and curb illicit activities, resulting in the seizure of cash, liquor and goods worth Rs 450 crore Statewide,” he highlighted.

Meena further said over 12,400 sensitive and ultra-sensitive polling centres have been identified, with special measures such as webcasting, Central forces deployment, micro observer appointments, and videography.

Acknowledging the summer heat, he said special provisions are made on voting day, including shade tents, separate queues for vulnerable groups, and arrangements for drinking water and medical assistance.