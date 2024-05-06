Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram R&R package, lack of basic infra to influence Araku LS poll outcome

VIJAYAWADA: Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for the Polavaram project displaced, road infrastructure and health facilities are the major issues that concern the voters of Araku Lok Sabha constituency, the largest one in the State geographically.

The parliamentary constituency spread over four districts before the reorganisation, now it is divided into two districts for administrative convenience.

As per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order (2008), Araku came into existence as a reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes, comprising seven Assembly segments, including Palakonda, Kurupam, Parvathipuram, Salur, Araku Valley, Paderu and Rampachodavaram.

The first four constituencies come under the purview of Parvathipuram Manyam and the last three fall in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Among the seven Assembly segments, only Parvathipuram is reserved for SCs, while the remaining six are reserved for STs.

Infrastructure problems are common across the constituency, while the eastern parts of the constituency located in Parvathipuram Manyam are facing irrigation and drinking water issues.

K Govinda Rao, a social worker from Araku region, noted that the lack of proper roads and transportation facilities to the tribal villages in Araku Assembly constituency and other hilly terrains has distanced the tribals from the fruits of development.

“Even for the basic health care issues, they have to travel miles on foot carrying the infirm person or pregnant woman in doli. In some places, even horses are used as a means of transport even in the cyber age,” he pointed out.