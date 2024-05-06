Andhra Pradesh: PVTG tribals demand transportation facility to polling stations

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lack of proper roads, as many as 342 tribals residing in three Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) hilltop villages in Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district will have to embark on a 60-km horseback journey, navigating the terrain, to exercise their franchise in general elections on May 13.

In a show of protest, the tribals of these three PVTG villages, Dyatri, Madrebu and Tunisibu, rode horses on Sunday, urging the district authorities and the Election Commission to provide transportation assistance to their journey to the polls.

The situation is particularly dire for the villagers of Dayarti hilltop village, where 222 voters must travel 30 km to reach the Jeenapadu polling booth. Similarly, in Madrebu village, with around 70 voters, 50 individuals must travel 30 km to the Pedakota polling booth, while the rest face an 18-km journey to the Velamamidi polling booth. Tunisibu village, with 50 voters, also shares the same challenge, requiring a 30-km journey to the Jeenapadu polling booth.

Residents lamented the lack of road facilities in their villages, citing instances where tribal women have given birth in the middle of the road due to the absence of road connectivity. They highlighted their practice of using horses as ambulances to access essential health services. Additionally, they expressed frustration over the allocation of funds supposedly designated for road construction, alleging misappropriation.