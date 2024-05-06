Andhra Pradesh: Will TDP woo 30% minority voters in Madanapalle?

TIRUPATI: The Madanapalle constituency in the erstwhile Chittoor district has emerged as a crucial battleground in the upcoming elections, with approximately 30 per cent of its electorate comprising Muslim and Christian communities. Encompassing Madanapalle, Ramasamudram, and Nimmanapalli mandals, this constituency falls under the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency.

The electoral contest in the segment is characterised by escalating tensions over caste, religious demographics, and the status of the district headquarters, factors that could significantly influence the election outcomes and shape the destiny of the candidates involved.

After the recent developments in the segment, YSRC and TDP have adapted their strategies for the upcoming elections in Madanapalle. YSRC has decided to replace the incumbent Nawaz Basha with Nisar Ahmed, while the TDP has nominated Shajahan Basha, a former Congress leader who recently joined the party.

However, a significant source of contention revolves around the decision by the YSRC government to designate Rayachoti as the headquarters of the newly formed Annamayya district, rather than Madanapalle.

Madanapalle has a rich administrative legacy dating back to British rule and is considered the largest revenue division housing crucial government offices. Locals believe that this decision was influenced by the Chief Minister’s close associations, disregarding Madanapalle’s historical significance. This perceived neglect of Madanapalle’s heritage has led to growing resentment among the populace, exacerbated by alleged dismissive remarks from YSRC’s MLA Nawaz Basha. In response, the Opposition has launched a vigorous campaign to reinstate Madanapalle’s status as the district headquarters if elected.