Automated calls: APCID files FIR against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) instructed the cyber cell wing of the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) to take necessary action on the complaint from YSRC regarding the purported propagation of false, incorrect and unverified allegations against the AP Land Titling Act through paid IVR calls by the TDP, the CID registered an FIR on Sunday.

In the FIR, the CID mentioned the names of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (A1), his son Nara Lokesh (A2) followed by others including IVRS technicians and operators.

Speaking to TNIE, APCID officials said that notices were served to P Ashok Babu, office secretary of State TDP office, summoning him to appear before the investigation officer in Mangalagiri CID office on Monday.

CID officials informed the complainant Malladi Vishnuvardhan to appear before the investigation officer to record his statement.

“We are carrying out the investigation duly following the procedures of law. Special teams were formed to collect the details of IVRS operators and the call centre from where they are operating,” the officials said.

It may be recalled that Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on April 29 alleging that a false propaganda was being spread against YSRC and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through paid IVR calls from 07971318532, +917317956049 and +917313790769 numbers by TDP regarding the AP Land Titling Act.

Acting on the complaint, a memo was issued by Additional Chief Electoral Officer MN Harendhira Prasad on Saturday directing the CID to take necessary action into the matter in accordance with the existing laws and the extant instructions of the ECI, and furnish the action taken report at the earliest.

Following the orders, CID chief N Sanjay appointed G Tirumala Rao as the investigation officer for the case and asked to submit a report in 15 days.