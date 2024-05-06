Chandrababu Naidu promises to finish Polavaram project in 2 years

DHARMAVARAM: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asserted that NDA will form the government at both State and Centre with Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Dharmavaram of Sri Satya Sai district, Naidu called upon the people to get ready for the victory of ‘Dharma’ in the State. “To save the State, send this immoral Chief Minister home,” he emphasised.

Stating that Jagan ruined Amaravati in the name of three capitals, Naidu said that he would take up the responsibility of making Amaravati the capital city of the State with the help of the Centre and take the State to the top position in the country.

Besides mocking the YSRC for being clueless as to what should be the capital of the State, Naidu asserted that in two years, Polavaram will be completed with the help of the Central government. The TDP chief expressed confidence that the issues mentioned in the NDA manifesto and the schemes announced in ‘Super-Six’ will certainly benefit all sections of people in the State.

The TDP supremo reaffirmed his commitment that his first signature immediately after forming the government in the State, will be on Mega DSC and providing 20 lakh jobs to youth in the coming five years.