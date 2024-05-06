ECI orders action against YSRC social media incharge

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission on Sunday directed the Additional Director General of CID (Cyber Cell) to take necessary action on the complaint regarding the false propaganda of the YSRC against the TDP.

The TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on the alleged false propaganda against the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that YSRC social media incharge Sajjala Bhargava Reddy has been misleading the voters and pensioners through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) calls.

Based on Ramaiah’s complaint, a memo was issued by Additional Chief Electoral Officer MN Harendhira Prasad on Sunday. In his complaint, Ramaiah alleged that YSRC leaders and campaign strategy team hatched a plan to damage the reputation of the TDP supremo by releasing a voice recording directly blaming Naidu for the death of several people due to scorching heat while collecting their pensions.

“As a matter of fact, it was Naidu who submitted several representations to the government to distribute the pensions at doorsteps of beneficiaries which went in vain as the government solely looked for enhancing its political mileage by conveniently putting blame on Naidu. The YSRC has carried out such voice recording messages deliberately to mislead voters,” reads the complaint.