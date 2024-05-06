I’ll strive to develop Visakhapatnam into a hub of growth: Mathukumilli Sribharat

Mathukumilli Sribharat, TDP candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, is set to go head-to-head against Botcha Jhansi of YSRC. Reflecting on the last election where YSRC candidate MVV Satyanarayana secured victory against him by a slender margin of 4,414 votes, he is confident of his win this time with the support of tripartite alliance.
In an interview with Usha Peri, M Sribharat, who is also the president of GITA M Deemed to be University, outlined his vision and firm commitment to the development of Visakhapatnam on all fronts
On a scale of 1-10, how confident are you about winning this time?
I would rate my confidence level at 10. Last time, I had minimal time for campaigning and only began electioneering after filing my nomination papers. However, this time, I had taken up my campaign even before my candidature was announced. I have been actively engaging with the public. Additionally, the margin of my previous loss was very narrow, just 4,414 votes.
What is the need for creating more job opportunities in Visakhapatnam?
People migrate to cities like Visakhapatnam in search of employment opportunities. Hence, there is a pressing need to generate more employment opportunities in the city to cater to the needs of its people and foster economic growth and stability.
In the tripartite alliance, how might the seat sharing affect the morale of the parties involved?
When one party secures a seat in a specific area, it’s natural for the other two to feel disheartened, as seen when our party leader Gandi Babji, aspired for Visakhapatnam South ticket, but didn’t get it. Despite not being fairly compensated, he was appointed as the TDP district chief. Ensuring his well-being and that of others, who contribute significantly to our success in the Lok Sabha election, will be my responsibility
What ideas do you have for the development of Visakhapatnam if you are elected?
My vision for Visakhapatnam revolves around seven key aspects. Firstly, I aim to halt the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and instead explore the benefits of merging it with SAIL. This move is intended to safeguard the interests of the plant and its employees. Additionally, I will prioritise the establishment of Visakhapatnam Railway Zone within the Waltair Division, ensuring improved connectivity and increased train services tailored to the needs of the populace.
Secondly, I aspire to elevate Visakhapatnam as a thriving hub of IT, tourism and industry. This entails promoting investment and development initiatives to foster economic growth and create employment opportunities with a specific target of generating one lakh jobs solely for the people of Vizag.
Thirdly, addressing the issue of drug abuse is paramount to preserving the security and welfare of both the government and the people. Through proactive measures and community engagement, I am committed to cultivating a drug-free environment in Visakhapatnam.
Furthermore, combating port pollution is imperative for environmental sustainability. I pledge to deploy innovative technologies to control and mitigate port pollution while championing initiatives for a cleaner and greener Visakhapatnam.
In addition, I recognise the pressing need to address the untreated water being discharged into the sea across various locations. My plan involves implementing comprehensive water treatment measures to ensure that all wastewater released into the sea undergoes proper treatment, thereby safeguarding marine ecosystems and public health. Moreover, the completion of the Polavaram project holds significant promise for Visakhapatnam’s water needs. Once completed, I aim to facilitate the distribution of Godavari water to Visakhapatnam for drinking, irrigation and industrial purposes, thereby bolstering water security and supporting sustainable development.
Lastly, to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance transportation infrastructure, I will prioritise the construction of flyovers, underpasses and foot overbridges at strategic locations between Anandapuram and Aganampudi. Additionally, I will spearhead the construction of a four-lane road connecting Pendurthi to Araku, facilitating smoother travel and fostering regional connectivity and development.
What is your stance on the YSRC’s proposal to set up three capitals?
If it costs more to build Amaravati as capital and less for Visakhapatnam, then stop Amaravati from being the capital altogether. Let the YSRC make their evil intentions clear. We all know they want to kill Amaravati, so let them say it openly. If they don’t have enough money to build one capital, how will they manage to build three?
Do you intend to seek advice from experts before implementing projects on the beachfront or in ecologically sensitive areas?
Yes, seeking advice from experts is essential in project planning. However, it’s not just about consulting experts; it’s also about considering various priorities, including political ones. As a leader, I believe in listening to all perspectives, weighing different possibilities, and taking people’s interests into account. While consulting experts is crucial, it doesn’t mean blindly following their recommendations. Ultimately, decisions should be made with careful consideration of all the factors involved.
How your party plan to address the substantial State debt while continuing to focus on development and welfare schemes?
It is crucial to seek support from the Centre, which is why we allied with the BJP. Given the budget shortfall, we require the Central assistance for various projects, particularly completing the Polavaram Irrigation Project, and enhancing industrial infrastructure. Establishing stability and a positive reputation for the State is vital to attract investors, assuring them of our commitment to support their investments.