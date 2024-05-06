I’ll strive to develop Visakhapatnam into a hub of growth: Mathukumilli Sribharat

Mathukumilli Sribharat, TDP candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, is set to go head-to-head against Botcha Jhansi of YSRC. Reflecting on the last election where YSRC candidate MVV Satyanarayana secured victory against him by a slender margin of 4,414 votes, he is confident of his win this time with the support of tripartite alliance.

In an interview with Usha Peri, M Sribharat, who is also the president of GITA M Deemed to be University, outlined his vision and firm commitment to the development of Visakhapatnam on all fronts

On a scale of 1-10, how confident are you about winning this time?

I would rate my confidence level at 10. Last time, I had minimal time for campaigning and only began electioneering after filing my nomination papers. However, this time, I had taken up my campaign even before my candidature was announced. I have been actively engaging with the public. Additionally, the margin of my previous loss was very narrow, just 4,414 votes.

What is the need for creating more job opportunities in Visakhapatnam?

People migrate to cities like Visakhapatnam in search of employment opportunities. Hence, there is a pressing need to generate more employment opportunities in the city to cater to the needs of its people and foster economic growth and stability.

In the tripartite alliance, how might the seat sharing affect the morale of the parties involved?

When one party secures a seat in a specific area, it’s natural for the other two to feel disheartened, as seen when our party leader Gandi Babji, aspired for Visakhapatnam South ticket, but didn’t get it. Despite not being fairly compensated, he was appointed as the TDP district chief. Ensuring his well-being and that of others, who contribute significantly to our success in the Lok Sabha election, will be my responsibility