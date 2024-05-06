IMA worried over sharing patients’ data with pvt health care facilities says Dr RV Asokan

VIJAYAWADA: In connection with the linking of the State government’s implementation of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) with Clinical Establishment Act, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) raised concerns regarding the privacy, security, and safety of health records within the NDHM ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. IMA national president Dr RV Asokan recently visited the State to discuss these issues with the IMA - AP members.

Expressing concern over potential misuse by private entities and foreign powers, Dr Asokan called for stringent data protection measures and sought State government’s clarification on mandatory data sharing under the Clinical Establishment Act. The IMA worries that inadequate data security measures may expose sensitive health information of the individuals to risks such as unauthorised access, data breaches, or misuse.

Highlighting the absence of appropriate laws regarding the data privacy and protection in India, IMA president Dr RV Asokan raised concerns about uploading detailed medical records to a centralised platform, questioning the State government’s objectives of interoperability and accessibility.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr RV Asokan highlighted issues with patient consent reliability, especially among vulnerable populations in State government hospitals. Criticising the term ‘Data Fiduciary,’ he argued against entities accessing patient data without safeguards and stressed the absence of a legal framework for the DHM, urging clear guidelines for data protection.