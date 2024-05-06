NDA will ensure Andhra Pradesh growth: Rajnath Singh

KADAPA/KURNOOL: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home district of Kadapa, which he said had diminished.

He emphasised the need for a double-engine government to ensure the economic development of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the crucial role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the process.

Rajnath Singh addresed election meetings at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa and at Adoni in Kurnool district on Sunday. He credited the Modi government for conferring Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

He reiterated the Modi government’s objective of implementing ‘one country, one election’. Criticising the Congress, he described it as a party that would fade from the memory even among children within 10 years.

The BJP strongman urged the people to take the responsibility of eradicating the Congress from the country. He expressed confidence that under Modi’s leadership, India stands as ‘Viswha Guru’ (world leader), and asserted that the NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and JSP, would secure victory in Andhra Pradesh, besides winning majority of Lok Sabha seats.

He criticised Jagan, stating that while the Centre sanctioned 25 lakh houses for AP, the State government had only provided house sites to people.

On allegations of corruption, the Union Minister asserted that the BJP ministers have maintained a clean record over the past decade. He reiterated the BJP’s slogan of ‘one nation, one flag’ and underscored the significance of achievements like the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

He highlighted the BJP’s commitment to transcending caste and religion, citing the abolition of triple talaq as a significant step forward for Muslim women. Later in Adoni, Rajnath Singh remarked that Andhra Pradesh, once prosperous in South India, had regressed under Jagan’s regime.

Exuding confidence that Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister, he asserted that the NDA will also form the government in the State. “We will protect this State and its interests,” he promised.

He found fault with the YSRC government for its liquor business and involvement in land and sand mafia. He alleged irregularities in the housing and drinking water schemes taken up by the State government to the tune of Rs 14,500 crore.