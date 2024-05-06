Parts of Andhra likely to experience heavy rains

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 29 mandals in the State are likely to experience heatwave on Monday and chances of mercury levels decreasing in the next couple of days are high.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted a heatwave at isolated places across the State on Monday. Hot, humid, and discomfort weather is likely in isolated places across the State.

The Met Department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speeds 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State for the same period.

Heavy rainfall is likely to be reported in isolated places across the State with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is likely to be recorded in isolated places across Rayalaseema with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. APSDMA, in its daily bulletin on Saturday, stated that as many as 5 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 117 mandals reported heatwave.

Mahanandi in the Nandyal recorded the highest daytime temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Veinapi Akkamambapuram in the Nellore at 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Veligonda in Praksam district recorded daytime temperatures at 45.2 degrees Celsius, Veerulapadu in NTR district at 43.3 degree Celsius, and Yerrampeta in Alluri Sitarama Raju district at 43.1 degree Celsius.