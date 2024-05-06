Rare orchid blooms after two decades at DNCS in Visakhapatnam

Cymbidium is an economically important genus in the orchid family (Orchidaceae) that has a pronounced medicinal and ornamental value. Medicinally, the plant is employed as a tonic to treat weakness in chronic diseases, dizziness, eye problems, burns, and wounds, etc.

Established on March 5, 2001, the Biodiversity Park nestled within the hospital premises has flourished into a diverse botanical sanctuary. It showcases over 2,000 plant species, 60 bird varieties, and 105 butterfly species across its three-acre expanse. Replicating various ecosystems, from forests to ponds and deserts, the park provides visitors with a glimpse into the region's biodiversity.

Noteworthy are the park's conservation efforts, which harbour over 300 rare and endangered plant species. Comprising ten curated sections, including medicinal orchids, carnivorous plants, and relics from the Jurassic era, the park serves as a haven for diverse flora, reflecting DNCS's commitment to conservation.