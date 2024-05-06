Sharmila questions CM Jagan Reddy about price rise in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy has raised pertinent questions about rising prices in the State, and demanded accountability from the YSRC government.

She highlighted the government’s failure to initiate any concrete measures to control the rising prices of essential commodities, particularly regarding the promised Rs 3,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund for farmers.

The APCC chief also found fault with the government’s decision to increase power tariff, prices of fuel and liquor, RTC bus fare, university fees, contrary to its promise of bringing them down. She expressed dismay over the lack of improvement in educational standards despite the university fee hike.

She also mentioned the adverse impact of the drastic increase in sand prices on the construction sector, affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of workers.

The APCC chief deplored the significant rise in taxes. The disappearance of several essential commodities from fair price shops was also raised in the open letter to Jagan.

She launched a scathing attack on the YSRC government at an election meeting in Kovuru Assembly constituency. She depicted Jagan’s regime as a ‘kingdom of thieves and plunder’ where the entire State has become ‘mafia-ridden’. “It’s a mafia raj of sand, soil, liquor and silica,” she observed, accusing the YSRC government of prioritising ‘murder politics’ over development in the past five years.

“The Congress will secure Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh for 10 years if it is voted to power,” she vowed. “Jagan is not the true heir of YSR’s legacy. If he were, why didn’t he implement YSR’s ideals? When YSR provided lakhs of jobs, Jagan has betrayed the unemployed youth,” she said.