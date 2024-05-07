AICC observer hopes comeback in Andhra Pradesh with Manoj Chauhan

VIJAYAWADA: AICC election observer for Andhra Pradesh Manoj Chauhan, who has been touring the State for the last 39 days, exudes confidence in the Congress party making a mark in the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh and emerging as the only people’s friendly party. In an interview with S Guru Srikanth, Manoj Chauhan said the vote share of the party will increase considerably.

It is less than a week until the elections to be held in the State. How bright are the chances of Congress in Andhra Pradesh?

Absolutely good chances. In the 2019 elections, our party’s vote share was less than 2%, to be exact it was 1.7%. But, today it has increased to 10% and above. Since my visit to Andhra Pradesh at the end of March I have been covering various places across the State. There is an increasing feeling that Congress is better than other political parties.

You mean to say the Congress party is making a comeback?

Yes. It is being revived. We have an absolutely good chance in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency and the party is also faring well in Tirupati, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Bapatla, Nellore, and a few more seats. As regards to Assembly constituencies, we have a fair chance in 35 Assembly constituencies.

Whom do you give the credit for the revival?

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party’s five ‘Nyay’—Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Sharmik Nyay, Kisan Nyay, and Bhagidhari Nyay. Also the 25 guarantees. Ours is the only party, which has promised the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and made it part of the manifesto. No other party has done it. Further, we have a track record of implementing the promises made, as evident in Karnataka, Telangana, and other places.

How do you see the other parties contending for power in the State?

As you said, it is a contention for power. Be it NDA or YSRC, they are only looking to get power. But Congress wants to serve people. There is a difference.

During the election rally in Dharmavaram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posed a question, who will be the PM candidate of the INDIA alliance?

Rahul Gandhi.

When will the star campaigners of the Congress party be in the State?

From May 7 to 11, a host of Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar will address election rallies.