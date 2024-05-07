ECI appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as Andhra Pradesh police chief

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy was transferred, the Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed the 1992 batch IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta as the new State police chief on Monday.

In an official communication to Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, the poll panel directed the new DGP to take charge immediately and send a compliance report to the ECI.

“The Commission has acceded to the posting of Harish Kumar Gupta as DGP of Andhra Pradesh. The officer will take charge immediately and a compliance report will be submitted to the Commission,” the letter to the Chief Secretary read.

Acting on the instructions of the ECI, Jawahar Reddy had sent a panel of three IPS officers - APSRTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Madireddy Pratap and Principal secretary Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday. After reviewing the recommendations, the election commission selected Harish Kumar Gupta as the DGP.

Later in the day, Gupta assumed office and took charge from ADGP (Law and Order) Shankha Bratha Bagchi.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued orders to transfer Anantapur range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) RN Ammi Reddy and instructed the Chief Secretary not to allot him any election-related duties.