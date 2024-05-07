ECI defers proposals to release aid for farmers & Vidya Deevena scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued instructions to the Revenue Department to defer depositing Rs 847.22 crore towards input subsidy for the farmers, whose crops were damaged due to drought in the Kharif season in 2023. Similarly, the poll panel also deferred the release of Rs 610.79 crore for the students belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities for the academic year 2023-24 under Post Matric Scholarships (Vidya Deevena) till the completion of election process in the State.

The Revenue Department had sent the proposals to the Screening Committee to accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 847.22 crore, including Rs 784.57 crore for agriculture and Rs 62.65 crore input subsidy to 6.95 lakh affected farmers.

Recommendations of the Screening Committee, constituted to examine the proposals related to Model Code of Conduct (MCC), were sent to the ECI. Subsequently, the poll panel stated that the proposal be deferred till the completion of elections in the State.

The ECI also asked the Social Welfare Department to furnish details of the urgency of the proposal to release additional budget release order (BRO) for Rs 149.55 crore and also to furnish details of the urgency of another proposal to clear the bill to the tune of Rs 33.55 crore.

