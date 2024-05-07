Ex-IAS officer says he’s victim of Land Titling Act

VIJAYAWADA: Former IAS officer Dr PV Ramesh claimed that he became a victim of the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act as the revenue officials refused to mutate the land inherited from his father to his name.

Ramesh took to the social media platform X on Monday and posted that he became a victim of the Act which is yet to come into force and expressed his concern that how come farmers and poor people can render justice as revenue officials rejected his application without opening it.

Ramesh post read, “I am a direct victim of the #AndhraPradesh #LandTitlingAct. The revenue authorities refused to mutate the patta lands of my deceased parents in Vinnakota village of Krishna district. Tahsildar rejected my application. Documents sent by RDO post were returned unopened. I am being denied rights to my parents’ lands before the Act came into force. If this is the condition of an officer who has served Andhra Pradesh for 36 years as an IAS officer, the plight of common farmers cannot be imagined.”

Condemning his claims, the revenue officials issued a press release in which they explained that lands which are being claimed by Ramesh are in joint cultivation with other aqua farmers and he failed to appear for the survey of the lands constituted by Krishna district Collector.

“PV Ramesh failed to submit the link documents of 11 acres of land which is being claimed to be inherited from his father. During the ground level inspection, it is found that 3.29 acres of assigned lands and 0.29 acres of Poramboke land is merged with the fish tank (claiming to be Ramesh’s property). It is imperative to identify and divide the lands before mutation,” the revenue officials’ release said.