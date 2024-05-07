Free OP services at Guntur NATCO Cancer Care Centre from next week

GUNTUR: As NATCO Cancer Care Centre at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) has been receiving overwhelming response from thousands of patients for providing exceptional services, the hospital management has decided to start outpatient services to the patients from next week.

Speaking on the occasion, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said that the facility has become a one-stop solution for free cancer treatment, and various services available at the hospital expanded to radiation, medical and surgical oncology, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy.

Over 25 oncology professors, assistant doctors, and junior assistant doctors are providing super-specialty treatment to the patients.

Following this, free OP services will be available to patients in medical oncology on Monday and Thursday, radiation oncology on Tuesday, and Friday and surgical oncology on Wednesday and Saturday every week. Patients from the neighbouring districts, including Prakasam, Nellore, Krishna, and Eluru districts have been choosing this facility for cancer treatment.

The centre is the first comprehensive cancer facility in Andhra Pradesh. It is located in 1.6 acres of land on the premises of Guntur GGH with state-of-art infrastructure. As many as 110 beds are available, ICU department, ten outpatient wards, a comprehensive lab, surgical operating rooms, and a conference hall were constructed with Rs 50 crores.

In the past two years, the services available at the hospital expanded to radiation, medical, and surgical oncology, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy.

Modern equipment including the Varian Vitalbeam Linear Accelerator worth `12 crore, Brachy Therapy, and CT Stimulator worth `5 crore, a mammography machine worth `2 crore are available at the hospital which helps to cure cancer patients. Starting from diagnosis to treatment, all tests, medicines, and therapies are free of cost for patients and the OP services will benefit them to a great extent, opined Dr Kiran Kumar.