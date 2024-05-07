Heatwave conditions likely in 21 mandals of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : As many as 21 mandals in the State are likely to experience heatwave on Tuesday and chances of mercury levels dropping in the next couple of days are high.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted a hot, humid, and discomfort weather likely in isolated places across the State on Tuesday. The Met Department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speeds 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State for the same period.

On Monday, AP experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures above 40 degrees C at most places.

APSDMA on Monday stated that 12 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 112 mandals reported heatwave.

Banaganapalle in the Nandyal and Manga Nellore in the Tirupati have recorded the highest daytime temperature of 45.5 degrees C, followed by Panchalingala in the Kurnool, Vallur in the YSR at 45.1 degrees C, Tarlapadu in Prakasam district at 44.9 degrees C, Ravipadu n Palnadu district at 44.6 degrees C, Gonupalle in Nellore district at 44.4 degrees C, Tarimella of Anantapur district at 44.3 degrees Celsius.