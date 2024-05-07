Jagan suffers from mental disorder: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the frustration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reaching to its peak after witnessing the huge response to the public meetings of NDA, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that the assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people on the future of the State have shaken the ‘Tadepalli Palace’ (CM camp office).

Addressing a public meeting at Anakapalli on Monday, Naidu said that both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already clarified as to why the alliance has been formed.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the oxygen for the State which is on ventilation struggling hard for survival, he asserted.

He reiterated that the three parties—TDP, JSP and BJP— have joined hands with an aim of completing the Polavaram Project, developing Amaravati as the State capital and to safeguard Telugu language.

Promising to take the State on a progressive path, he called upon the people to chase the ‘psycho’ chief minister out of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP chief further mentioned that Narendra Modi, who has already transformed the country into the fifth largest economic system in the world, will take the nation into the highest position after winning the elections.

“The alliance too has formulated a vision for our State and making it as Viksit Andhra Pradesh is my dream. Indians should be in the number one position in the world,” Naidu said and reaffirmed that the tripartite alliance is going to win 160 Assembly segments and all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Terming the Chief Minister as the traitor of North Andhra, the former chief minister said Jagan did not spend any funds for the development of the region. The elections are a battle between ‘dharma’ and ‘adharma’ and also between democracy and dictatorship, he said and felt that the development of North Andhra is possible only with the NDA.

Earlier in the day, addressing a meeting at Panyam of Nandyal district, Naidu expressed doubt that Jagan is suffering from narcissistic personality disorder due to which the people of the State are the worst-affected.

“Jagan has been suffering from Narcissistic personality disorder and those who have this problem want the people to rigidly follow what they say and if anyone opposes them such persons will be attacked or even be killed. A doctor has admitted that Jagan is adopting this. World’s notorious personalities like Hitler, Bin Laden, Kim of North Korea and Talibans too had similar problems,” Naidu said in a sarcastic manner.

Jagan derives malicious pleasure when the people suffer a lot and he enjoys while people are on the deathbed, Naidu remarked. Even when a senior IAS officer is facing problems with the Land Titling Act, one can easily imagine the plight of the common man, the TDP supremo said while pointing out the problems raised by the retired IAS officer PV Ramesh, earlier in the day with regard to the mutation of his land.

Naidu informed the gathering that cases have been registered against him for pointing out the lapses in the Land Titling Act and dared the State government to initiate whatever action possible.

Setting on fire the copies of Land Titling Act and the pattadar passbooks carrying the photos of Jagan, the TDP supremo expressed confidence that the NDA is going to win all the 52 Assembly segments in Rayalaseema.

“Jagan is facing stiff opposition even in his home segment Pulivendula, due to which he is now under frustration,” he maintained.