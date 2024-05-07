Krishna district Collector inspects arrangements at strong rooms and counting centres

VIJAYAWADA: District Election Officer and Krishna district Collector DK Balaji conducted a through inspection of Krishna University on Monday in preparation for the General Election 2024. The arrangements for the strong rooms and counting centre were examined to ensure smooth operations during the electoral process.

Special attention was given to the barricading arrangements for the safe movement of counting staff and agents from the strong rooms to the counting hall. In particular, parking spaces for vehicles transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from various constituencies to the counting centre were assessed and measures for levelling and securing them were discussed.

He instructed the officials that specific parking arrangements for constituencies like Pamarru and Pedana on the west side of university buildings, and Machilipatnam and Avanigadda in front of the main buildings were inspected. The Collector provided valuable suggestions regarding plastering and paving works, as well as the construction of roads to facilitate vehicular traffic.

Emphasising the importance of preparedness even in adverse weather conditions, the Collector stressed the need for adequate lighting, provision of essential facilities such as fresh water, food supply, and mobile toilets for polling staff and vehicle drivers, and ensured uninterrupted power supply.