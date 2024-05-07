Manifestos of political parties elicit mixed views from electorate

VIJAYAWADA: While the political arena in the State is heating up with elections just a few days away, people are also closely watching the contest between the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

As both sides released their respective manifestos, Navaratnalu Plus and Prajagalam, TNIE interacted with people from all walks of life to understand their views on the poll promises.

Harin Reddy, an employee at a private hospital in Vijayawada, said the YSRC fulfilled almost all the promises made in 2019, “unlike the TDP, which removed its 2014 manifesto from its website soon after coming to power”.

“In the run up to the 2014 elections, the TDP promised to provide unemployment dole to the youth. But they didn’t. On the other hand, the YSRC vowed that pension will be hiked in phases. The party kept its word. Similarly, YSRC also implemented schemes like Cheyutha, Vasathi Deevena, Vidya Kanuka, and Kapu Nestam. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered on his promises,” Harin opined.

Further, he also pointed out that more treatments were being performed at government hospitals compared to private hospitals because of Aarogyasri.

In complete contrast to Harin’s views, Rambabu, a street vendor, criticised Jagan for proposing three capitals.

“Amaravati was destroyed because of Jagan,” he rued. On the manifesto, he said Jagan has done nothing except for hiking pensions to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000. “That too, he did not do it in one go,” he noted.

On TDP-JSP’s promise to provide free bus rides for women across the State, an auto driver expressed that it would affect his business.

Nonetheless, he felt that if Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister, he will ensure that auto drivers don’t face losses.

“Naidu has a different way of tackling things. Industries will be established if Naidu comes to power, resulting in us earning good auto fares,” he argued. However, he said regardless of who wins, measures have to be taken to ensure that auto drivers can eke out a living. Another auto driver, Nagaraja, found fault with political parties promising to distribute money.

He said, “People don’t just need money. Governments can distribute pensions for old people, but others need easier access to education, infrastructure development, and new laws for better governance,” he opined.

Ahmed, a cool drink shop owner, expressed his reservations over the TDP forming an alliance with the BJP.

Voicing his concerns, he said, “Earlier, I wanted to support the TDP. I believe that Naidu can develop Vijayawada if he comes to power. However, since the TDP has now tied up with the BJP, I think will support the YSRC.”

Asked about the reason for his concern, he said, “Ever since the BJP came to power, it has created religious rifts. We are witnessing new political dynamics, something we had not seen before. If we choose BJP, we Muslims fear there will be new political changes in our State too.” Meanwhile, an elderly woman from Vijayawada, Kumari, felt that welfare schemes will continue only if Jagan wins a second term.