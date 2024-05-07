Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation top concern in AP's Gajuwaka segment

None of the political parties have assured the people that they can stop privatisation of VSP. Despite the TDP being in an alliance with the BJP and its candidates speaking out against privatisation, including MP candidate Sribharat, the party hasn’t managed to get higher-ranking BJP officials to spell out their stand on the matter.

Similarly, candidates from the YSRC, like MP candidate Botcha Jhansi, have voiced opposition, but their promises don’t inspire confidence among the public. People feel these parties are just using the issue to gain votes. They see it as a political stunt during elections.

The second-largest constituency in the State, Gajuwaka grapples with pollution challenges attributed to the burgeoning presence of pharmaceuticals and other industries. Additionally, narrow roads, heavy traffic, inadequate street lighting, stray dog menace, insufficient drinking water facilities, and the need for improved public transport connectivity are among the pressing concerns in the region.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s (APIIC) Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) at Auto Nagar in Gajuwaka hosts a multitude of micro, small, and medium industries, providing sustenance to thousands of employees.

Amarnath recently unveiled a distinct manifesto, ‘Vijaya Vaaradhi’, focusing on addressing various issues specific to his constituency, Gajuwaka. Emphasising priorities such as skill training for youth and employment opportunities, the manifesto pledges to tackle key issues, including infrastructure development, traffic management, pollution mitigation, and the establishment of skill development centres and business incubation facilities.

The legislator announced plans to relocate Auto Nagar from Gajuwaka to Koduru in the near future. However, public sentiment on this matter differs.

Srinivas, a Gajuwaka resident, highlighted the stark contrast in air quality between their locality and the city centre, noting pervasive pollution issues. He expressed frustration at politicians addressing these concerns only during elections, emphasising that pollution has long plagued the region. “This pollution leaves black layers of dust on the floors inside our homes. It is concerning that politicians only seem to address this issue during elections, talking about pollution and tree planting as if it were a new problem. In reality, pollution has been a problem for years,” he stated.