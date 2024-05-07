Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation top concern in AP's Gajuwaka segment

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the upcoming general elections, the Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam stands as a significant battleground, owing to its economic importance and the array of challenges it faces.
In the previous election, YSRC’s Nagireddy Tippala secured victory, defeating Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan by a margin of 16,753 votes. This time, the stage is set for another intense face-off, with sitting Anakapalle MLA and State IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, representing the YSRC, squaring off against TDP’s Palla Srinivas Rao, backed by the BJP and the JSP.
The Gajuwaka constituency encompasses notable areas such as Aganampudi, Chinagantyada, Pedagantyada, BHPV, Auto Nagar, Duvvada, Gangavaram, Kanithi, Mindi, Kurmannapalem, Srinagar, Steel Plant Township, Vadlapudi, and Yarada, among others.
At the heart of Gajuwaka lies the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), more commonly known as the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a cornerstone of the region’s industrial landscape. However, recent years have seen mounting tensions as Ukku protesters have been rallying against the government’s proposal to privatise RINL. The livelihoods of over one lakh families, directly or indirectly dependent on VSP and its affiliated sectors, hang in the balance.
None of the political parties have assured the people that they can stop privatisation of VSP. Despite the TDP being in an alliance with the BJP and its candidates speaking out against privatisation, including MP candidate Sribharat, the party hasn’t managed to get higher-ranking BJP officials to spell out their stand on the matter.
Similarly, candidates from the YSRC, like MP candidate Botcha Jhansi, have voiced opposition, but their promises don’t inspire confidence among the public. People feel these parties are just using the issue to gain votes. They see it as a political stunt during elections.
The second-largest constituency in the State, Gajuwaka grapples with pollution challenges attributed to the burgeoning presence of pharmaceuticals and other industries. Additionally, narrow roads, heavy traffic, inadequate street lighting, stray dog menace, insufficient drinking water facilities, and the need for improved public transport connectivity are among the pressing concerns in the region.
The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s (APIIC) Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) at Auto Nagar in Gajuwaka hosts a multitude of micro, small, and medium industries, providing sustenance to thousands of employees.
Amarnath recently unveiled a distinct manifesto, ‘Vijaya Vaaradhi’, focusing on addressing various issues specific to his constituency, Gajuwaka. Emphasising priorities such as skill training for youth and employment opportunities, the manifesto pledges to tackle key issues, including infrastructure development, traffic management, pollution mitigation, and the establishment of skill development centres and business incubation facilities.
The legislator announced plans to relocate Auto Nagar from Gajuwaka to Koduru in the near future. However, public sentiment on this matter differs.
Srinivas, a Gajuwaka resident, highlighted the stark contrast in air quality between their locality and the city centre, noting pervasive pollution issues. He expressed frustration at politicians addressing these concerns only during elections, emphasising that pollution has long plagued the region. “This pollution leaves black layers of dust on the floors inside our homes. It is concerning that politicians only seem to address this issue during elections, talking about pollution and tree planting as if it were a new problem. In reality, pollution has been a problem for years,” he stated.