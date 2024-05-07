YS Sharmila vows to quit politics if allegations against her are proved

KADAPA : Taking strong objection to the allegations that she asked her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy work worth Rs 1,000 crore, APCC chief YS Sharmila said that if anyone proves the allegations, she will quit politics. Speaking to the media, she quipped people seeking Jagan’s ‘dog biscuits’ are the ones levelling such accusations against her.

“They should first tell how much they took to make such allegations. They would even claim that I sought work worth Rs 10,000 crore. I ask them to prove their allegations,” she said. Sharmila was furious over rumour mongers for not even sparing her mother Vijayamma.

“You should all remember that Jagan in the past accused Reliance of playing a role in the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. However, after coming to power he even gave MP seats to people from that organisation. He demanded CBI probe into YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder before he became CM and later he withdrew his request,” she pointed out.