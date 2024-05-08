Andhra Pradesh: 90% home voting process completed in NTR says district collector

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 1,052 citizens aged 85 years and above, along with differently-abled individuals have registered for Vote from Home (VfH) facility in the district. Around 90% of VfH process has been completed smoothly on Tuesday, said District Election Officer and NTR Collector S Dilli Rao.

He inspected the home voting process at P&T Colony in Vijayawada East constituency on Tuesday, accompanied by the constituency election Returning Officer BH Bhavani Shankar.

The Collector underscored that the Election Commission has provided the VfH process for elderly people aged 85 and above as well as differently-abled individuals. He mentioned that they have identified 9,500 senior citizens and differently-abled individuals in the district. Out of these, only 1,052 applied for VfH, including 651 senior citizens and 401 differently-abled people.

Dilli Rao also mentioned that 32 teams of electoral officers, micro observers, armed staff and videographers will visit the home during home voting process to ensure a transparent voting process. The remaining 10% will be conducted on Wednesday.