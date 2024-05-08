Annayya endorses Thammudu, says Pawan Kalyan will fight for people

VIJAYAWADA: Rallying behind his brother and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, former union minister and Megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi called on the people of Pithapuram to elect his brother as their representative in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a video message, shared on social media platforms, for the people of the State and Pithapuram in particular, Chiranjeevi remarked that his brother entered the film industry half-heartedly, but he forayed into politics with great interest.

“Though Pawan is the youngest among us siblings, he is the first to stand by the people and serve them. Seeing him spend money from his own pocket to wipe the tears of tenant farmers, extend a helping hand to the jawans guarding our country’s borders and their families, and help fishermen in distress, one must think that such a leader is the need of the hour for our society,” he said.

“Whenever my mother is anguished by the hardships being faced by my little brother, I only tell her that her son is fighting for the sake of several women and their children’s future. His deeds are honourable and far outweigh her worry,” he said.

Pawan will make your dreams come true: Chiru

An emotional Chiranjeevi noted that any mother will worry when her son is working hard and any elder brother will be pained to watch his little brother being criticised.

Chiranjeevi pointed out that Pawan Kalyan became a Jana Sainik (People’s Warrior) as he believed that when good people remain silent while facing grave injustice, it is a great loss to democracy.

“My brother Pawan Kalyan is a powerful person, who dedicated his life to the ideals he believed in and the politics he wanted to do. If we want him to use his powers for the future of the State, we should all listen to his voice in the State Legislative Assembly. The people of Pithapuram should send Pawan Kalyan to the Assembly, if they want to see what a person, who strongly believes in ‘Janame Jayam’ (people above all), could do. He will be your servant and soldier. He will fight for you and make your dreams come true. Press the button of the Glass in the election to elect Pawan,” he said.

According to sources, Chiranjeevi’s message was an attempt to consolidate the strong Kapu vote in the State and more particularly in Pithapuram. It may be noted that the Megastar enjoys a strong support base.