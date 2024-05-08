Discerning truth becomes a tough Task With rise of Artificial Intelligence

VISAKHAPATNAM: Scrolling through his news feed with a frown, a first-time voter seated in the politically charged milieu of a local tea shop remarks, “Every time I come across something online these days, it makes me question its authenticity.”

Rao, who has voted in every election since he was 18, leans in closer, squinting at the screen. “Isn’t that clear? It looks pretty real to me,” he responds, as a political jingle from a van fades into the background.

Such exchanges underscore the dual-edged nature of revolutionising technology, particularly in campaigning. While the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help amplify messages and connect to more voters than ever, it also opens the floodgates to misinformation, turning the task of discerning the truth into navigating a labyrinth. As voters in Andhra Pradesh head to the polls, legal experts are raising an alarm on deep fakes — manipulative machine learning tools that can create convincingly false content to impersonate someone. They stress that in the age of generative AI, informed electoral decision-making requires not only access to information but also the vigilance to verify its validity.

For instance, a controversial audio clip spread on social media, allegedly featuring Nara Bhuvaneswari berating staffers, triggered a debate recently. While TDP leaders and supporters denounced it as a politically motivated deep fake, some independent fact-checkers insisted the audio was genuine. This incident is just one of many that highlights the confounding and often misleading scenarios an average voter this election season is facing with fast-evolving artificial intelligence.

Explaining AI’s potential to interfere in elections and ways to tackle deep fakes, cybersecurity expert and Entersoft Security founder Mohan Gandhi notes that moral panic induced by synthetic chaos can indeed create last-minute movements. He believes the answer to counter this novel risk of electoral misinformation, particularly deep fakes, lies in human-centered AI, which is not at all a black-and-white area.

Pointing out the technical complexity of regulating AI beyond a local context, as interpretations of fairness and morale greatly differ, he asserts that every tool mirrors the ethical behaviour of its developer and end user.

Tech companies’ lack of requirements for explicit consent and stringent filtering at the software development level, combined with users’ abuse of these tools, forces reliance on other detection technologies and community vigilance to spot, report, and take down manipulated content. This process, however, can be hit or miss. Mohan details, inexpensive and widely accessible AI tools have made it possible for almost anyone with internet access to create doctored images, videos, robocalls and voice clones. While videos often have subtle signs like discrepancies in audio-video sync and facial anomalies that can signal manipulation, voice-cloning technology has progressed to such a degree of sophistication that distinguishing these imitations from genuine recordings is becoming exceedingly difficult.