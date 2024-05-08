Heavy rains, gales lash several parts of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed the Godavari delta region and other parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer. The temperature had been soaring above 45 degrees Celsius at a few places over the past couple of weeks, and Tuesday’s rains brought down the heat levels.

The highest rainfall of 12.45 cm was recorded at Vemagiri in East Godavari district, followed by 12.05 cm in Mandapeta of Konaseema district, 9.2 cm in Rajamahendravaram city, and 7.3 cm in Nuzvid of Eluru district. There were unconfirmed reports of two deaths across the State due to lightning strikes.

In Rajamahendravaram, low-lying areas were waterlogged due to rainwater overflowing on the roads, causing traffic jams in different parts of the city. Vehicular traffic was affected at Kambala tank, railway station road, Ademma Dibba, Innispet, Kotagummam, Tummalava, Syamala Center, Sitammapet, and Aryapram areas.

In Kakinada and Amalapuram districts, the heavy downpour, which lasted for around 30 minutes, brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

But at the same time, it brought agony to orchard farmers, particularly mango and cashew nut growers, as heavy gale winds resulted in fruit drops at several places. The same was the case in Nuzvid of Eluru district, where mango farmers suffered due to unseasonal heavy rains.

In Kakinada, when a bolt of lightning struck an apartment, people had a narrow escape. However, several household utensils were rendered useless. A similar situation prevailed across the NTR and Krishna districts. In Vijayawada, it was overcast sky conditions most of the day, and in the evening, there were brief bouts of drizzle in the city and a brief spell of heavy rains on the city outskirts.

Rainfall brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in the north coastal districts on Tuesday. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, affected several parts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts since Monday night.

Rainfall and gusty winds were observed in many areas of Visakhapatnam and its outskirts on Tuesday morning, providing respite from the heat. The mild climate persisted throughout the day, while trees were uprooted in some areas in Butchayyapeta of Anakapalli district.