Jagan Mohan Reddy should continue as CM: Vijayasai

NELLORE : YSRC Lok Sabha candidate V Vijayasai Reddy has underlined the need for re-electing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister to ensure the continuation of good governance in the State. During his election campaign in Ulavapadu of Kandukur Assembly constituency, he cautioned the people against the potential repercussions of a TDP victory, warning that it could jeopardise existing welfare schemes and hinder the implementation of promised initiatives. He slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his disparaging remarks against Jagan, and questioned Naidu’s 40-year experience in politics, particularly regarding his lack of respect for others.

Refuting the opposition claim of inadequate development and welfare in the last five years, he provided statistics that shows 87% of households getting benefited from the welfare programmes.

He promised to get a mango research centre, a processing unit and a cold storage with a significant investment set up in Ulavapadu. Attracting huge investments, Nellore will be made an industrial and IT hub, he vowed.