Pleas filed against ECI order in Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: THE Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard a batch of petitions, challenging the orders issued by the Election Commission of India to defer depositing Rs 847.2 crore towards input subsidy for farmers, disbursement of aid under Vidya Deevena and YSR Cheyutha. Farmers, women, and students filed separate petitions urging the HC to direct the ECI to allow disbursal of financial aid.

On the request of the petitioners’ counsel CV Mohan Reddy and VR Reddy, Justice B Krishnamohan agreed to hear the pleas as urgent lunch motion petitions. Mohan argued that input subsidy is being provided to ryots who suffered losses due to drought in Kharif-2023. Stressing that there is an urgent need for farmers to get aid, Reddy said the EC failed to understand the impact on farmers due to the delay.

On Vidya Deevena, the counsel argued that if the fees is not reimbursed, students’ education will be affected. For October, November, and December, a total of Rs 708 crore was disbursed by March 1. Now, only Rs 97.89 crore has been disbursed. The remaining amount was not released due to the EC’s orders.

Advocate General S Sriram argued that input subsidy and Vidya Deevena are not new schemes and only aid under new schemes has been stopped. EC’s advocate Avinash Desai said the if the government submits a memorandum explaining why schemes cannot be stopped till polling is completed, the EC might revise its order. The Court directed the ECI to submit proceedings on the State government’s proposals.