Two Andhra persons sentenced to life imprisonment for killing 36-year-old man

GUNTUR: Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a 36-year-old man in Bapatla district.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Suresh (36) and the accused have been identified as A Sambasiva Rao (36) and Suresh’s wife A Siva (28). Sambasiva and Siva were allegedly involved in an illicit relationship. In February 2015, Rao with the help of Siva stabbed Suresh and fled the scene. Upon receiving a complaint, Inkollu police registered a case under IPC Section 302 and arrested the two accused. After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, the Ongole PDJ Court Judge A Bharathi sentenced the two accused to imprisonment for life. On the occasion, Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal said that the court trail monitoring system and conviction-based policing have been fruitful. He lauded the investigation officials and court monitoring personnel for taking all necessary action to ensure the accused were punished.