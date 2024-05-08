Vishwa Hindi Parishad extends support to BJP for development of Indian languages

VIJAYAWADA: Vishwa Hindi Parishad has declared its support for the BJP in the current elections, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the development of Hindi and other Indian languages.

Prof Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, the national president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad, announced the decision of the Parishad in a release, stating that their organisation stands behind the BJP. In alignment with this, the National Working Committee of Vishwa Hindi Parishad has instructed Lakshmi Prasad to conduct effective campaigning for the TDP, BJP, and JSP alliance in the State.

Lakshmi Prasad, who is currently on a tour of eight Eurasian countries to advocate for Hindi’s recognition in the United Nations, is scheduled to return to India on Wednesday. In the first phase of his campaign, he will visit constituencies such as Vijayawada West, Kaikaluru, Undi, and Rajahmundry to express support for the alliance candidates.

He will take part in campaign events at Anakapalli on Friday. Subsequently, he will visit Dharmavaram and Rajampet to work towards the victory of the alliance candidates.