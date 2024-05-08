Women’s panel chief to file complaint against Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission’s excessive control over the Women’s Commission based on the MCC is alarming after I have intend to file a complaint with both the ECI and the National Women’s Commission regarding the situation in our State, said Women’s Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi.

Women’s organisations and YSRC leaders filed a complaint with the chairperson on Tuesday, demanding action against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. They stated in their complaint that Naidu insulted women during a recent public meeting held in Anakapalli. Among those who filed the complaint were women leader Kota Samrajyam, G Venkatalakshmi, Enugula Durgabhavani, Selvam Durga, YSRC Doctor Cell President Ambanti Naga Radha Krishna and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi remarked, “It’s unfortunate that the Commission was unable to pursue action against the attacks against women on suo moto due to the constraints imposed by the EC,” she said.

She lamented that in two different cases, TD activist Reddy Nagaraju from Eluru, a rowdy-sheeter, Gummadi Kiran, from Kankipadu of Krishna district harassed women and pointed out that the lack of seriousness of the authorities in adhering to the Commission’s directives under the guise of the Election Code.

After filing the complaint, speaking to TNIE, Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, Chairman of YSRC- NTR District Doctors Wing, claimed that Naidu is resorting to obscene language against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family out of frustration over impending election losses in Kuppam and Mangalagiri. He alleged that Naidu’s behaviour seems to be mental degradation, akin to his brother Ram Murthy Naidu’s in old age. He urged strict action against TDP supremo’s remarks.